West Sussex one of the most likely areas to experience plumbing issues due to hard water problems

A new study has revealed that West Sussex is one of the areas in England with the hardest water, increasing the risk of residents experiencing problems with plumbing fixtures and water leaks.

The research, from hard water softener experts, Aspect, looked at the water hardness scores of counties across England, categorising them as having soft, moderately hard, hard, or very hard water.

West Sussex comes in fifth place overall, when ranked against the other English counties. It has a water hardness score of 319, placing it in the ‘very hard’ category.

While this isn’t usually a health hazard, the most significant impact that hard water can have is on your plumbing, central heating, and drainage.

Hard water is likely to lead to plumbing issues.

Scale can build up anywhere, with the potential to damage both cold and hot systems, including boilers, dishwashers and washing machines - causing corrosion, reduced flow rate and eventually blockages.

The top 20 English counties with the hardest water

County Water Hardness figure Category Kent 343 Very hard Cambridgeshire 341 Very hard Gloucestershire 341 Very hard Northamptonshire 320 Very hard West Sussex 319 Very hard Essex 310 Very hard Bedfordshire 300 Very hard Warwickshire 300 Very hard Buckinghamshire 286 Very hard Norfolk 286 Very hard Hertfordshire 280 Very hard Lincolnshire 280 Very hard Nottinghamshire 280 Very hard Oxfordshire 280 Very hard Derbyshire 278 Very hard Greater London 274 Very hard Northumberland 274 Very hard Tyne & Wear 274 Very hard Dorset 272 Very hard Shropshire 270 Very hard

The research revealed Kent as the English county with the hardest water, with a score of 343, while Barnet was the London Borough with the hardest water, with a score of 327.

The South East of the UK is mostly made up of chalk and limestone geology, which contributes to these areas having the hardest water in the UK, as it leads to high quantities of calcium and magnesium ions in the water supply.

Of the 32 London Boroughs which were analysed, 9% had hard water, and 91% had very hard water. Meanwhile, of the 49 counties which were analysed, 2% had soft water, 29% had moderately hard water, 24% had hard water, and 46% had very hard water.

Gloucestershire was the UK county with the second hardest water, joint with Cambridgeshire, and followed by Northamptonshire and West Sussex. Of the London Boroughs, Enfield came second, followed by Harrow, Barking and Dagenham, and Kingston upon Thames.

Only one county, Cumbria, was found to have water which was categorised as being soft. This is because this is the area of the country with one of the lowest levels of chalk and limestone in its geology, resulting in a lower calcium and magnesium content in the water supply.

James Hays, Technical Manager of Plumbing, Heating and AC at property maintenance experts Aspect, said: “While hard water isn’t usually a risk to your health, it can have a significant effect on plumbing fixtures, causing corrosion, damage and reduced functionality, and increasing the risk of water leaks.

“The vast majority of us live in hard water areas, where the bedrock is made of sedimentary rocks like limestone, chalk, flint and sandstone. The South East of the UK is mainly made up of chalk and limestone regions and as a result, has the hardest water. This can be seen in the findings of our research, with areas in the South East of the UK, such as Kent, Cambridgeshire, and London, all scoring highly.