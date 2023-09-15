West Sussex suppliers on show at new Rosebrook development

Cala Homes has launched its highly anticipated new showhome at its Rosebrook development in Hambrook – and among its stylish interiors, visitors can find some of their new favourite homewares sourced consciously from local suppliers.

As part of its new and first-of-its-kind ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative, Cala has partnered with independent, local retailers to source items to furnish its showhomes from businesses in the area. Showhome of Support aims to add a personal touch of West Sussex style to the property and signposts throughout where in the local area these items originated from in a bid to support local talent.

With the Rosebrook development offering an exclusive collection of house types unique from other Cala locations, it is only fitting that the Rosebrook also captures the unique scents of West Sussex. Handmade fragrances fill the spacious downstairs, hallways and living spaces of the showhome thanks to a variety of candles from local Lower Lodge Candles and the Chichester Candle Company.

The delightful scents continue into the bathrooms as each of the bathrooms contain a refreshing collection of bath salts and diffusers from Epsilon Home Fragrances. Visiting guests can also experience the benefits of goat milk, aloe vera and shea butters as Hambrook Farm offer up free roaming Golden Guernsey Goat Milk Soaps.

In the kitchen are delicious local treats such as home-grown Sussex honey, sourced courtesy of Southbourne Farm shop and the fragrance of fresh local coffee lights up the dining areas thanks to Sunday Coffee Roasters. For those with a more mature palette, Wiston Estate showcase a still Pinot Noir from Findon Park Vineyard.

Fans of unique and handcrafted goods will spot the glazed China clay Juno white vase by Society of Lifestyle, supplied by Design Vintage.

Local Chichester designer and artist Tabitha McBain has supplied lovely Bunny Bouquet cards captured directly from her own paintings and whilst artist Jack has provided artwork of natural trails and the local Sussex area including the South Downs Way.

The Rosebrook showhome was designed by Haus Interiors who have helped design many other Cala showhomes on the south coast.

Megan Wainwright, interior stylist at Haus, said: “As part of Cala’s Showhome of Support project, we took into consideration as many local items from the area as possible throughout the design process.

“From locally produced artwork to a bottle of pinot noir from the local Findon Park Vineyard, all of the items and have been chosen to show the variety of amazing products that can be purchased in the local area.”