The property, Hawkhurst Court in Wisborough Green, has three bedrooms in the main house plus a one-bedroom annexe and is situated in a stunning rural setting.

It was originally part of a large country estate and became a private school after being used by the Canadian Army. It was later converted into private homes in the 1980s.

Hawkhurst Court is on sale via agents King and Chasemore with a guide price of £850,000.

