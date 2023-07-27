Winners of Rustington Parish Council's Gardens Competition 2023 revealed

Entries for the 2023 competition were judged by parish council vice-chairman Jamie Bennett, Arun District Council chairman Mrs Alison Cooper and Mrs Joanne Crockford, partner at Ferring Nurseries.
The results were declared as follows:
Residential window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc: Winner 8 Ashwood Drive, runner-Up 5 Ashwood Drive.
Commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc: Winner The Lamb Public House.
Residential front gardens of any size including paved gardens with patio tubs: Winner 22 Glenville Road, runner-up 29 Merton Avenue.
Commercial front gardens of any size: Winner Rustington House, Worthing Road.
Schools’ competition: Winner Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, runner-Up Summerlea Community Primary School.
Community Gardens: Winner The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound, runner-Up Rustington Methodist Church garden.