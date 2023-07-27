NationalWorldTV
Winners of Rustington Parish Council's Gardens Competition 2023 revealed

​​Winners of Rustington Parish Council's Gardens Competition have been announced after judges toured the wonderfully colourful displays on show throughout the village.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST

Entries for the 2023 competition were judged by parish council vice-chairman Jamie Bennett, Arun District Council chairman Mrs Alison Cooper and Mrs Joanne Crockford, partner at Ferring Nurseries.

The results were declared as follows:

Residential window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc: Winner 8 Ashwood Drive, runner-Up 5 Ashwood Drive.

The winner of residential front gardens of any size including paved gardens with patio tubs, 22 Glenville Road, Rustington. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / SubmittedThe winner of residential front gardens of any size including paved gardens with patio tubs, 22 Glenville Road, Rustington. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / Submitted
The winner of residential front gardens of any size including paved gardens with patio tubs, 22 Glenville Road, Rustington. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / Submitted
Commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc: Winner The Lamb Public House.

Residential front gardens of any size including paved gardens with patio tubs: Winner 22 Glenville Road, runner-up 29 Merton Avenue.

Commercial front gardens of any size: Winner Rustington House, Worthing Road.

Schools’ competition: Winner Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, runner-Up Summerlea Community Primary School.

Community Gardens winner The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / SubmittedCommunity Gardens winner The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / Submitted
Community Gardens winner The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound. Picture: Rustington Parish Council / Submitted
Community Gardens: Winner The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound, runner-Up Rustington Methodist Church garden.

