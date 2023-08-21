Work progressing to turn former tax office in Worthing into 287 new homes

Construction work is progressing well as Bellway continues the transformation of the former tax office in Goring-by Sea, near Worthing, into a development of 287 new homes.

These newly released computer-generated images give the first glimpse of how the Elizabeth Square development, located on land off Barrington Road which was once occupied by HMRC, will look.

Bellway is building a mix of apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses around a central area of public open space which will include a children’s play area.

The developer hopes to release the first homes for sale next spring, with the first residents expected to be handed the keys in May 2024.

Planning CGI of the upcoming Elizabeth Square development in Worthing.

As part of the planning agreement, Bellway will invest £180,000 in local services with £80,000 going to healthcare, £50,000 to public open space and £50,000 for bus stop improvements.

Dan Bradbury, Managing Director of Bellway South London, said: “These computer-generated images provide a tantalising glimpse of what our Elizabeth Square development will look like when the transformation of this derelict brownfield site is complete.

“We aim to create a vibrant community by delivering a wide range of apartments and houses designed to meet the requirements of the local housing market. The homes will suit a mix of purchasers and we are anticipating particularly strong demand from first-time buyers and downsizers looking to move to the coast in retirement.

“These homes have been designed to reflect the local architecture by incorporating a combination of brick finishes and weatherboard. Some of the properties will feature curved arches or decorative tiling detail to mirror the existing buildings in the area.”

Elizabeth Square will include 265 homes for private sale and 22 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership. Many homes will feature electric car charging points.

Land has also been set aside for a care home, which is set to be the subject of a separate detailed planning application by another developer.

Dan said: “Elizabeth Square is a sustainable development which will regenerate a former brownfield site and create a neighbourhood that encourages residents to lead a healthier lifestyle. Bike storage will be provided and there will be a network of footpaths and cycleways throughout the site.