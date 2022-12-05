Work starts on 287-home development in West Sussex

Work has now begun on transforming the site of the former tax office in Worthing into a 287-home development.

Developer Bellway gained detailed planning permission to build the properties on the land off Barrington Road, Goring, last month.

The homebuilder bought the site, which was once home to HMRC, last year and, with planning approval now in place, construction workers have moved in to start work.

Dan Bradbury, managing director of Bellway South London, said: “We are keen to deliver the new homes that this area needs, so driving forward with the first stages of construction at Barrington Road is an important part of that process. Crucially, this scheme is transforming what was previously a vacant site, making use of brownfield land to create a new residential community.

“We are expecting this development to be extremely popular with a variety of buyers. The scheme has a wide range of home styles, including one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses. That’s got great appeal for people at different stages of life, whether they are looking for their first home, fulfilling a dream of retiring to the seaside, or seeking a property in a great location to bring up their family.”

The development is close to Worthing Leisure Centre, Goring beach and Durrington railway station, and will include 265 homes for private sale and 22 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The first properties at the former tax office site are expected to go on sale next year, with the first expected to be finished and ready for their new owners to move into later in 2023. Land has also been set aside for a care home on the site, which is set to be the subject of a separate, detailed planning application by another developer.

Bellway will be contributing £180,000 to pay for local services as part of its planning agreement for the scheme. Health services will receive £80,000, £50,000 will go to public open space and £50,000 will go towards bus stop improvements.

Bellway South London is building new homes across Sussex, Surrey and South London. To find out more, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london

1. Worthing development A planning image details the site off Barrington Road which is set to provide hundreds of new homes to Worthing. Picture: Bellway Photo: Bellway Photo Sales

2. Worthing development Homebuilder Bellway said the scheme was 'making use of brownfield land to create a new residential community'. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Worthing development West Sussex County Council's Bridge House sits to the east of the development and will remain open. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Worthing development The site is near Worthing Leisure Centre, which is to the east on the other side of Shaftesbury Avenue. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales