In what has been described as a 'groundbreaking event', Southern Housing Group has started redevelopment works on site at The Mannings on Surry Street, Shoreham.

Forty town-centre flats will be demolished to make way for a new 74-home development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the developers, the project is set to provide the area with a 'new lease of life', replacing the existing 40-apartment building, which dates back to the early 1980s, with 74 new 'high-quality homes fit for the modern living'.

Southern Housing Group has started redevelopment works on site at The Mannings on Surry Street, Shoreham.

Representatives from the local housing association and the site’s main contractor, Real, were joined by councillors Catherine Arnold and Jeremy Gardner to mark the start of demolition works on Monday (March 21).

Ms Arnold said: "I’m delighted to have been able to join the project team in this momentous occasion to mark the start of works at The Mannings.

"I’m confident that the redevelopment will make a real difference to the lives of prospective residents, and I am happy to see a positive regeneration of the area. I would like to thank the team for working with the community on this development."

The developers said the new homes will exceed the Adur District Council’s 30 per cent affordable housing requirement and 100 per cent of the new apartments will be made available through a range of affordable tenure types, 'helping to increase the local provision of affordable homes'.

Representatives from the local housing association and the site’s main contractor, Real, were joined by councillors Catherine Arnold and Jeremy Gardner to mark the start of demolition works.

The plans were approved by the district council in November 2019, following extensive consultation with residents.

The start of works on site this week puts the project 'on track for target completion in late 2023', Southern Housing Group said.

Luke Chandler, development director at Southern Housing Group, said: "Today marks a significant step in our plans to provide new, high-quality affordable homes in Shoreham through the

redevelopment of The Mannings.

The plans were approved by the district council in November 2019, following extensive consultation with residents.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community as the project continues to progress."

Comprising of one to three-bedroom apartments, these new homes will be a mix of social rent and shared ownership tenures, creating a 'vibrant community' that accommodates the 'varying needs of the local area'.

A spokesperson for the developers said the project is 'designed to put resident well-being first', featuring private outdoor areas and 86 new bicycle spaces to 'promote active and sustainable travel'.

Southern Housing Group is also working closely with the Shoreham Society on renaming the new building.

Mark Unsworth, regional director at construction firm Real, said: "Being able to work with Southern Housing Group on this particular project is a fantastic opportunity for us as a business to demonstrate what the team can deliver on behalf of housing association clients.

"We are committed to delivering high-quality much needed affordable homes in Shoreham and are excited to have started on site. We have worked tirelessly on a plan that will allow work to be carried out successfully on what is quite a tight, urban site with minimum disruption for the community in Shoreham."