A property purchase will now set you back an average of £288,000, nine times the average full time salary, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

And figures from property website Zoopla says the average sold price for a property in Worthing in the last 12 months was £380,740

With energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

Looking for something more affordable? There are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

And if you are looking to stay local, here are the best places to consider.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in Worthing, these are the 13 neighbourhoods in Worthing, from the cheapest places to buy a home to the most expensive.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June, 2021.

1. Heene The average property price in Heene was £239,950 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Northbrook The average property price in Northbrook was £295,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Durrington North The average property price in Durrington North was £298,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Broadwater South The average property price in Broadwater South was £300,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales