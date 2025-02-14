Worthing period property is 'town centre at its best', with a guide price of £435,000 to £465,000

The three-bedroom terraced house, in Stanley Road, has heaps of character and boasts various features, including stripped wood floorboards, plantation shutters, log burner, picture and dado rails and an ornate spindled open staircase.

Alexander Philips and W Welch Estate Agents are pleased to offer this property for sale, pointing out it is decorated to a very high standard with nothing to do apart from choose your own furnishings, making it a 'must see'.

They say it is 'town centre at its best', a stunning terraced period home, within a short walk to shops, bars, restaurants and the all-important transport links and beach.

Accommodation includes a also a lounge, dining room, bathroom and refurbished kitchen - an ultra-modern standout kitchen/breakfast room with under floor heating. There is also an east-facing garden.

1 . Stanley Road, Worthing : Stanley Road, Worthing This stunning period property described as 'town centre at its best' has come on the market with Alexander Philips and W Welch Estate Agents at a guide price of £435,000 to £465,000 Photo: Zoopla

