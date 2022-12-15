A thousand people in Eastbourne aren’t claiming their Pension Credit

Lots of people in Eastbourne haven’t applied for their Pension Credit and the deadline is this week.

Older people need to apply for Pension Credit by this Sunday (December 18) so they receive November’s £324 cost of living payment. MP Caroline Ansell is making an urgent appeal for people to apply as she’s previously found that up to 1,000 older people in the town have not applied for this benefit yet.

Pension Credit is a top up worth on average £3,300. As well as a cash top up to the state pension, it also acts as a passport to other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

In Eastbourne, nearly 3,000 residents do claim the credit but around 25 per cent of people who could claim the extra help do not currently do so.

Caroline Ansell at a recent Westminster event to highlight Pension Credit

She said: “I do not want any older person in our town to miss out on this crucial payment just before Christmas. If you think you might be eligible for Pension Credit, then please apply. The DWP has told us that, if anyone applies by December 18 then they will get November’s payment as it can be backdated by three months. This is a good sum of money in challenging times. If carers or relatives are reading this and they think there is someone who could benefit, please use the contact details below to find out without delay.”

Pension Credit can be claimed online, by telephone, or by post. Information here or call the freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.