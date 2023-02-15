Residents are invited to a benefits drop-in session in Pevensey Bay next month.

Benefits drop-in session at Pevensey Bay (photo from WDC)

The event is being held in St Wilfrid’s Church between 12pm-4pm. You do not need an appointment to attend.

Members of the benefits service will be there to answer questions and tell residents about any financial support that they may be entitled to including Council Tax Reduction, Household Support Fund and other assistance.

Councillor Neil Waller, Wealden’s portfolio holder for finance and benefits, said: “We have had a great response from residents attending these sessions. We have given residents assistance and support with funding schemes available to them.