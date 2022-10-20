Christians Against Poverty, an award-winning debt counselling charity, runs the CAP Money Course and says it is a simple, cash-based system that really works.

The course will run alongside the regular free debt help service which has been available for several years at the Wickbourne Centre, in conjunction with Arun Church.

Emily Ansell, debt centre manager, said: "We are excited to say that we will be running a CAP money management course on a rolling termly basis from January 2023.

Emily Ansell, the Littlehampton debt centre manager for Christians Against Poverty

"We also have the debt help service and both services are free of charge. We currently have good capacity and are aware that now, more than ever, there are many struggling and we want to help."

Over a few weeks, the money course can help anyone to get more in control of their finances, so they can save, give and prevent debt.

The debt help service is more personalised, as it is designed to find the best route out of debt for you. Emily will help you sort through all your paperwork and make phone calls with you to gather all the information needed for the team of specialist debt advisers.

Emily said: "You might feel that your situation is impossible but we are here to help and there is hope. Christians Against Poverty is a free debt counselling and advice service that offers a listening, non-judgemental ear and a real solution to your debts."

