Citizens Advice East Sussex report on Cost of Living Crisis

Citizens Advice East Sussex has produced a report on the cost of living issues which have affected their clients in the past months. It gives their facts and figures about the impact of the pandemic and then increasing costs of energy, food and housing. It gives particular focus on their clients with disabilities and long term health conditions and also those who are "digitally excluded" with limited digital skills or lack of internet access. There are a number of recommendations, some which can be applied locally and others which require change at the national level. This is all part of the organisations Research and Campaigns work, raising issues with government and through local MPs. Alan Bruzon, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Eastbourne said "This report gives a snapshot of how the cost of living crisis has affected our clients over the past 6 months. For our staff, volunteers and clients there has been no let-up in demand since the pandemic and the cost of living problems have added to people's stress and difficulties. We speak to many people affected by rising prices, increased rent and limited income. People's situations are complicated and clearly they are not getting the support they need from energy companies and other organisations which is why they come to us" The report brings together data from the four Citizens Advice offices in East Sussex - Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother, Wealden and Lewes District. It also highlights the enormous value of the work done by this essential charity. Alan continues : "The good news is we are able to make a real positive difference to people's finances in most cases. We don't have a magic wand but our highly trained teams can explore people's options, inform them of their rights and responsibilities and make sure people are getting the financial support they need and are entitled to." The report can be downloaded here: Citizens Advice East Sussex Cost of Living Report August 2023 For advice on many subjects visit citizensadvice.org.uk For General Advice freephone: 0800 144 8848 Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133 Universal Credit Help to Claim: 0800 144 8 444