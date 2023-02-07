Details of the East Sussex County Council budget have been revealed.

The county council’s 2023/24 budget, which will pay for services including roads, libraries and support for vulnerable adults and children, was approved at a meeting of the full council this morning (February 7).

There’s no new cuts to spending, but due to an increase in service demand and rising costs, residents will be asked to pay more including a 2.99 per cent increase on their council tax and a two per cent increase for adult social care.

Councillor Nick Bennett, deputy leader and lead member for resources and climate change, said: “The increase, which is the equivalent of an additional £1.55 a week for a Band D household, offers us some short-term stability which will allow us to prepare for the challenges we know lie ahead.

Council tax increase coming for East Sussex residents (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know that some residents are finding it difficult to make ends meet and asking people to pay more is never a decision we take lightly, but it is more important than ever that the services the public are increasingly relying upon are safeguarded.”

The council also approved the proposed capital programme which includes investment in improvements to the highways infrastructure, school places, provisions for those with special educational needs and/or disability, and reducing its carbon footprint.

