Essential repairs to Eastbourne’s Bandstand are in full swing as it can be seen covered in scaffolding.

The photos (taken January 20), show the attraction covered in scaffolding, as part of the essential work being done to get it back open in the spring, no exact date has been confirmed.

A sum of £750,000 is being spent on the site at the moment.

Eastbourne Bandstand covered in scaffolding for essential repairs (photo from Bob Newton)

However, it will in excess of £12 million to restore the Bandstand fully. This week the council found out its bid for the second round of the Levelling Up fund was unsuccessful. If the £26.5 million bid had been granted, the money could have gone towards the restoration of the Bandstand and Redoubt Fortress.

Council leader David Tutt said: “This is deeply disappointing for all those who love the Bandstand and Redoubt Fortress and were hopeful that this funding bid would give us the many millions needed to deliver a full restoration.”

