Eastbourne debt charity urges those in debt to see if they are missing out on financial support this New Year

New figures from debt and budgeting experts, Christians Against Poverty (CAP), show a mountain of income and benefits are waiting to be claimed by people in Eastbourne

85% of CAP clients feel in control of their money after becoming debt free

CAP’s Eastbourne Debt Centre Manager, Helen Diplock, says, “Many people in Eastbourne will be starting the New Year facing cost of living increases, cold weather driving higher energy bills, and static incomes. The extra burden of Christmas costs or credit may have further impacted families as they enter 2023. But there may be financial help at hand.”

CAP is urging people in Eastbourne this January to use their online benefits calculator at capuk.org/benefitscalculator to see if they are entitled to additional income or benefits that they may not be aware of. And if they are in debt, to seek free professional debt advice before their situation becomes unmanageable.

Helen said: “Since CAP launched its new online benefits calculator three months ago, those people who’ve used the tool have found over £5 million in extra income that had previously been left unclaimed. This means that hundreds of households in Eastbourne and across the UK could be missing out on vital income as they approach another challenging year.

“In 2022, we saw energy prices, food and basic essential costs soar whilst incomes flatlined. Our Debt Centre in Eastbourne found an increasing number of families trying to survive on broken budgets, where they simply couldn’t balance their income and outgoings, with many using credit to pay household bills. So we know that having access to an extra bit of cash can make all the difference.”

Helen said, “A recent report from CAP, Lifelines to Safety, showed that the cost of living crisis had led vulnerable households to use credit for basic essentials, plunging them into further debt and poverty. Right now, it’s absolutely vital for anyone living on a low income in Eastbourne to make sure they are receiving all the support they are entitled to and are aware of the free help available if they are being pulled into debt.”

“Making the first call for help can feel like a really tough step but I’ve seen how people feel a real sense of relief after doing so. The sooner you get professional free debt advice from organisations like Christians Against Poverty, the sooner we can put a plan in place and help you move forward.'

