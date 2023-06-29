Eastbourne to be part of trial area for government's new pension credit campaign

Thousands of pensioners could be better off as campaign has been launched in Eastbourne to get more people claiming £3,500-a-year pension credit benefit.

Older people living in households receiving housing benefit across ten local authorities, including Eastbourne, will be sent ‘invitation to claim’ letters about the benefit, which tops up the income of the poorest pensioners.

The Department for Work and Pensions has just run a 'week of action', joining forces with charities and broadcasters, to get people to check their eligibility and apply for pension credit.

Pension credit is worth more than £3,500 per year on average, and there are currently 1.4million claimants - but around one in three pensioners who qualify do not apply.

If you are elderly and not well off, pension credit tops up weekly income to a minimum of £201.05 for single people and £306.85 for couples. This can rise if you have a disability or caring responsibilities.

Pensions Minister Laura Trott said: “We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why, alongside driving down inflation, promoting pension credit is a priority.

“Speak to your older loved ones about pension credit and get them to check if they could be eligible for this vital extra support.”

Pension credit is set just below the level of the full 'flat rate' state pension for people retiring since 2016, which after a 10.1 per cent hike in April is worth £203.85 a week or £10,600 a year

The old basic state pension is now £156.20 a week or around £8,120 a year - but that is topped up by the additional state pension entitlements S2P and Serps, if these were earned during working years.

Dean Butler, managing director for retail direct at retirement savings firm Standard Life, says pension credit is a crucial but often misunderstood benefit aimed at helping people of state pension age on low incomes.

He said: “With inflation remaining stubbornly high, particularly when it comes to the essentials like food and energy, it’s more vital than ever that those worst affected by rising prices are taking up all support available.

