Housebuilder to run Easter monthly mortgage payments saver events

Sussex home hunters are invited to the events, which will be held at Taylor Wimpey’s Sussex developments at Swingate Park in Hellingly and Ockley Park in Hassocks on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, between the hours of 10am and 5pm.

The housebuilder has partnered with Own New, a property finance company, and leading mortgage lenders, to give buyers access to reduced rate mortgages*.

Mortgage rates of below 1.87%* are available through the newly created Own New Rate Reducer scheme.

Taylor Wimpey's Ockley Park development, Hassocks

Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be on hand at each event to give customers the opportunity to ask questions about the new scheme and how they can use it.

Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Making life as easy as we can for Taylor Wimpey customers when they first move into their new home is of the utmost importance to us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our Easter events, which are focused on the new Own New Rate Reducer scheme, which is available to first-time buyers and existing homeowners, and makes it possible for them to buy a brand-new home with access to competitive mortgage rates.

“We’ll connect each new customer with an Own New approved Financial Advisor to determine if the Own New Rate Reducer scheme applies to them. Even if they don't fit the traditional lending criteria, as for example, they're self-employed, have previously been furloughed or don't yet have a credit rating), they could still qualify for a standard mortgage with a competitive interest rate.

“We would encourage anyone that is intrigued by the scheme or is interested in coming along to one of the Sussex events, to contact the sales team at one of our Sussex developments to book an appointment.”

For more information about the one, two, three and four bedroom homes available to buy in Sussex and to find their local development, buyers can visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sussex