Lewes Climate Hub explores how to 'green your money' in a series of talks

On 6 April at 1pm in 'Rethinking Economic Growth', Oliver Dudok van Heel, fellow of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity, will look at the flaws of the world's addiction to constant economic growth, looking at how we can rethink what ‘economic prosperity’ looks like.

On 13 April, 1pm, Divest East Sussex and others will debate 'How do we get companies to change?', examining whether divestment or engagement is the most effective way for shareholders to get oil companies and other big corporations to clean up their act.

Finally, on Saturday 20 April, 1pm, financial writers Richard Tyszkiewicz and Juliet Oxborrow will look at personal financial planning, exploring 'green' options for your banking, savings, pensions and other investments.

Juliet Oxborrow, a director of Lewes Climate Hub, says: "Where we choose to bank and invest our pensions and savings is believed to have a bigger impact on our carbon footprint than becoming vegan, giving up flying or switching energy providers combined. We'll provide lots of ideas on how we can each make our own finances greener, and push politicians for an economic system that supports rather than destroys the planet."

Visitors can also drop into the Hub Wednesday to Saturday for information on best and worst 'green' banks, the top 10 green money actions to take, 'planet-friendly' pensions and more.