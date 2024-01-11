Lewes District Local Lottery offers a chance to win a £1,000 luxury getaway and supports local good causes!

The lottery raises money for good causes in Lewes District, with tickets for just £1 per week.

For this prize: “Support your favourite good cause this month, and you could win a £1,000 Luxury Getaway - or just take the cash! A cabin in the Lakes, a luxury spa break, a West-End musical weekend, or jump on the Eurostar for a European escape: the choice is yours – so start 2024 off the right way! Get your tickets before Saturday 27th January for your chance to win!”

Each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000. Tickets have six numbers and each number is between 0 and 9.

There will be a draw every Saturday night when a six digit winning combination will be picked. Prizes will be given to players with tickets that match the first or last 2 to 6 numbers from the winning combination. Match all six and you win the jackpot!

Paula Woolven

From every £1 ticket sold 60p will go to good causes in Lewes District, and you can choose which good cause gets 50p of the 60p (the remaining 10p will be distributed to other local good causes).

One good cause to support is Havens Community Hub. The Hub is a Community Interest Company aiming to inspire a new way of thinking about community projects along the Havens coastal stretch - Saltdean to Seaford.

They aim to empower causes to support communities, and they are committed to bringing people together and developing partnerships that will produce a sustainable product - “we’ll find a way – or we’ll make a way.” Their values include: Community Focused, Hands on, Genuine, Empowering & Forward Thinking.

Founder Paula Woolven said: “Havens Community Hub CIC provides a much loved and valued service for the community. We need your help so we can continue to offer and even expand our service! Thank you for your support and good luck!”

Other good causes to support include Friends of Lewes, Lewes Climate Hub, Sussex Community Development Association Ltd, The Egrets Way, Telscombe Residents Association, Seahaven Wildlife Rescue, Denton Community Garden and many more.