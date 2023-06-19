Littlehampton Debt Centre launches drop-in session to make it easier for clients to 'touch base'

​​Littlehampton Debt Centre has launched a new drop-in session to make it easier for clients to 'touch base' and ask questions.

Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager for Littlehampton

The first drop-in on June 5 proved a great success and the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Client Drop in Session will continue on the first Monday of the month, except August.

Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager for Littlehampton, said: "Our first CAP Client Drop in Session was great, giving clients an opportunity to just say 'hi' over a cup of coffee and a chocolate brownie. Hopefully, it is also an easy way to touch base with us and ask any questions or get help for anything that might be needed."

The CAP services aim to help people out of debt and into freedom and Flo said they are greatly appreciated.

She added: "Our centre continues to be busy and we are booked until mid-September, which is wonderful that we can continue to meet and help people where they are and show them how much they are loved.

"We are always looking for volunteers that might have a passion for meeting people but also for anyone with a passion for admin or PR, if you can spare a couple of hours even just once a month, that would be amazing!

"Do feel free to pop in, too, and meet some of the team. The drop ins happen on the first Monday of each month from 11am to 12pm, apart from August, at the Wickbourne centre, Clun Road."

