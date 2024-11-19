​​Littlehampton Debt Centre reports busy time helping people with budgeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Littlehampton Debt Centre has been busy helping people to manage their money and understand their finances better.

Run by Christians Against Poverty at Arun Church, the centre has seen more activity since changes in Debt Relief Order rules, which made it much easier for clients.

Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager, said: "Littlehampton CAP Debt Centre continues to be really busy. We have just finished running two money budgeting courses, which our brilliant money coaches run to help clients manage their money and understand their finances better.

"This year we have seen ten of our clients go debt free and countrywide, 1,895 clients have gone debt free so far this year. This is really good news at a time when out of 55million in the UK, 14million are in poverty, 11million cannot afford the basics, 4million live in destitution and 8million need debt help."

Christians Against Poverty offer free, professional debt help and money coaching

More of the CAP Money Course will be coming up next year. Visit capuk.org/trymoneycoaching for more information.

Flo explained: "At CAP, we have 300 staff in Bradford at head office to do all the clever technical stuff, including writing our clients' budgets.

"We have 3,000 frontline staff like myself and Kate, running debt centres around the UK that partner with local churches to provide freedom from debt and meet the needs of the vulnerable in our society, emotionally and practically.

"And we also have over 30,000 supporters who give financially or pray. If you would like us to visit your school, church, centre or service to talk about CAP and the service we offer, do let us know. We love meeting those in the community and connecting where we can."