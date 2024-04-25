Local Age UK tackles cost-of-living crisis - accessing more than £4m in extra income

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist advisors help by supporting people to access unclaimed benefits, reduce debt or receive discounts they are entitled to, helping ease financial worries for many older people locally. Many callers have no idea they can claim anything, and some are thousands of pounds a year better off, which can be life changing.

Liz Ansell, Helpline Manager at Age UK WSBH said: “This year has been our most successful ever in terms of accessing help for older people, many of whom are living in poverty, are cold in winter or are worried about the climbing cost of food and utilities.

"In a lot of cases, people have no idea at all they can access any Government support and are overwhelmed when they find out that they can get a regular top up to a sometimes-meagre pension. If anyone over 50 is struggling right now, it’s worth giving us a call. It’s confidential, free of charge and you may find you’re able to access discounts or benefits immediately. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Local Age UK helpline is helping to put money in older people's pockets.

Although the Information and Advice team is small - the equivalent of just four full time advisors - it provides great value for money. For every £1 spent on the team, the charity can access approximately £18 in benefits/grants for older people. Most enquiries take more than two hours of advisor time as cases are often complex and can require persistence to ensure that the caller has as much support as possible.

Advisers on the helpline can provide up to date information and advice on a whole range of topics, not just financial matters. Housing needs, finding help at home, health and social care, family and personal matters, leisure and social activities, plus advice for carers is all covered. Older people who need support can contact the helpline by calling 0800 019 1310, lines are open 9am – 2pm, Monday to Friday.

One caller to Age UK WSBH was struggling financially and had a broken boiler, which he and his wife couldn’t afford to fix. The charity offered a comprehensive benefits review. As a result, the caller was approved for a higher rate attendance allowance, along with a carer’s premium. Additionally, they received a substantial 45% discount on their water bills and a generous £700 energy grant. This meant a total annual improvement of £8,300 in their finances.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is a local brand partner of Age UK, but is an independent charity, raising its own funds which are all spent locally.