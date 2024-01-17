Midhurst to benefit from £3m funding boost from South Downs National Park

Midhurst is set to benefit from a multi-million-pound boost that the South Downs National Park Authority is providing to 42 community schemes.

Mother and daughter enjoying Stanmer Park where a new access link to the South Downs Way is being created.

New off-road routes for walkers and cyclists, new play areas, school improvements and work to enhance a river are among the projects to benefit from a major funding boost from the South Downs National Park Authority.

More than £2.5m will benefit 42 community schemes across Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex. The CIL funding is the highest amount ever given out by the National Park Authority.

Among the inspiring projects will be those that help connect people to the countryside, including the creation of a new 2.5-mile walking and cycling route linking Stanmer Park in Brighton to Ditchling Beacon and the South Downs Way.

East Sussex will also see improvements to Malling Recreation Ground in Lewes, as well as the creation of a new “wild” play area for children at Seven Sisters Country Park.The investment comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is paid by developers to support new local infrastructure, with the Authority playing an administrative role.

As well as the £2.5m, 37 parish councils across the National Park will be taking a share of just over £550,000 to support grassroots projects in their area.

Around the Midhurst area, there will also be some funding given. There will also be the refurbishment of the village hall at Bury and Midhurst Rother College will benefit from a new canopy on its amphitheatre.

Ecological enhancements will be made to the River Rother to help fish populations.

Kelly Porter, Major Projects Lead, who helps to oversee CIL funding in the National Park, said: “As 2023 draws to a close, we’re pleased to announce our highest ever amount of CIL funding to help local communities across the region.

“Having access to green spaces and first-class facilities is vital for the wellbeing of local communities, both inside and outside the National Park. So many of these initiatives will help connect people of all ages with the countryside and it’s wonderful to be able to make that difference.