Premium Bonds holder in East Sussex scoops £50,000 prize
A Premium Bonds holder in East Sussex has won a £50,000 prize in October’s prize draw.
Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by National Savings and Investment. Rather than earning interest, you are entered into a monthly prize draw where you can win between £25 and £1 million.
The local winner has Premium Bonds worth £16,529 and purchased their winning bond in October 2020. The October 2022 prize draw saw nearly five million prizes worth more than £218 million paid out to winners.