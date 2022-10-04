Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Premium Bonds holder in East Sussex scoops £50,000 prize

A Premium Bonds holder in East Sussex has won a £50,000 prize in October’s prize draw.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:52 am

Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by National Savings and Investment. Rather than earning interest, you are entered into a monthly prize draw where you can win between £25 and £1 million.

The local winner has Premium Bonds worth £16,529 and purchased their winning bond in October 2020. The October 2022 prize draw saw nearly five million prizes worth more than £218 million paid out to winners.

Check if you’ve won a prize here

Most Popular

Premium Bonds holder in East Sussex scoops £50,000 prize (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

More news from East Sussex