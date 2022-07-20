£195m EuroMillions draw: Why we may never know if the UK winner of the record jackpot comes from Sussex

The draw took place on Tuesday, July 19.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 27, 40 and 41 with the lucky star numbers being 2 and 12.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why we may never know if the UK winner is from Sussex?

Seven Sisters cliff taken from South Hill Barn, Seaford.

A spokesperson from Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.