Revealed: Three times as many Sussex homes could be burdened by inheritance tax freeze

A house bought in Sussex in 2024 is three times as likely to result in families being hit by inheritance tax than in 2009, when the levy was first frozen at £325,000 – research by law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has revealed.

Analysis of the Land Registry’s price paid data shows that in 2009, 16% of all property purchases (3,260 out of 20,354) in Sussex cost £325,000 or more. However, in 2024, this trebled to 60% (9,960 out of 16,575).

Out of all the regions in England and Wales, Wales experienced the largest growth over the past 15 years, with 18% of properties sold in 2024 costing £325,000 or more, compared with 4% in 2009. The East Midlands came second in the list (22% in 2024 compared with 5% in 2009), followed by the East (49% in 2024 versus 13% in 2009 each).

Fiona Dodd, partner and head of private client at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “With property values steadily rising and the inheritance tax threshold frozen until at least 2030, more families are facing significant tax bills when passing down wealth. However, there are several strategies that can help mitigate this burden.

“Making use of tax-efficient structures such as trusts or family investment companies can ensure assets are passed down in a controlled and tax-effective manner. Additionally, gifting during one’s lifetime, strategic pension planning and charitable donations can all reduce overall inheritance tax liabilities.

“With a huge menu of options, anyone with a potential inheritance tax liability should take specialist tax and legal advice to ensure they are making the best of their situation and maximising the available reliefs and exemptions.”

Inheritance tax is paid if a person’s estate – including their property, money and possessions – is worth more than £325,000 when they die. The rate of inheritance tax is 40% on anything above the threshold.

In the latest financial year (2023/24), inheritance taxes raised a record £7.5 billion for the Treasury – 5.6% more than the previous year (£7.1 billion).

If the main home is being left to children or other direct descendants such as grandchildren, people can take advantage of the residence nil-rate band, introduced in 2017, which will increase the threshold by £175,000 – taking the tax-free allowance to £500,000.

However, the number of properties that were purchased for £500,000 or more in Sussex in 2024 also increased when compared with 2009 (24% versus 5%), according to the Land Registry’s price paid data.

Rebecca Louis, private client partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “When modern inheritance tax, known as estate duty, was introduced in 1894, it was intended to affect only the extremely wealthy.

“However, the tax-free allowance has been frozen at its current rate for 15 years and is set to remain unchanged until at least 2030 – meaning it will have been locked in place for more than two decades despite soaring house prices and inflation, dragging more families into the net.

“Many people do not believe they will ever have to consider estate planning. However, rising house prices are swelling estate values and more properties are edging towards the £325,000 allowance – before possessions and money are even taken into account.

“The standard inheritance tax rate is 40%, which can eat into what is left behind, leaving families facing an unexpected and, potentially, large bill.”

With more than a third (37%) of people saying they are relying on an inheritance to supplement their future finances, rising estate values could see an influx of people contesting their loved ones’ wills – leading to costly and upsetting inheritance disputes.

Caroline Flint, contentious probate partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “As estate values continue to rise while the inheritance tax threshold remains static, there is more for families to fight over.

“Additionally, it provides an incentive to leave a greater proportion of the estate to charity to benefit from a reduced rate of inheritance tax or a spouse or civil partner as those gifts will not attract inheritance tax. Despite being a tax-efficient thing to do, it can create more disputes.

“In many ways, inheritance tax is a tax on those who don’t trust their children. Making lifetime gifts – whether through direct financial support or placing assets in trust – can significantly reduce exposure while ensuring wealth is passed down on your own terms.

“The best way to prevent disputes and financial complications is to work with reputable specialist advisers who can help navigate estate planning effectively.

“Above all, open and honest family discussions are invaluable in avoiding misunderstandings and conflicts. All too often, the disputes we handle arise due to a lack of communication and unexpected provisions in a will that leave loved ones without the financial support they were anticipating.”