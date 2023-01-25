Admiral has revealed which train stations add the most value to local properties and results from Sussex go against the national trend.

Admiral analysed nearly 55,000 homes, looking at house prices within 0.5 miles of a train station, and compared them with the equivalent house more than 0.5 miles from a train station.

They found that on average, houses within 0.5 miles of a train station were 10.44 per cent more expensive than the equivalent properties not within 0.5 miles of train station.

The data found properties listed within 0.5 miles of a train station sell for more money than equivalent properties further away from stations in 60 per cent of the UK’s regions.

Sussex goes against national trend in study on property prices (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Woking came out on top with a difference of 17.93 per cent in house prices depending on how close they were to a station. London’s Blackfriars and Marylebone came second and third with 10.46 per cent ad 7.6 per cent.

Looking at Sussex, all the main stations, with the exception of Hastings, go against the national trend as proximity to a local train station is actually having a negative impact on the value of properties. The houses further away from a train station are more expensive than those close to a station.

Sussex results: (Average per cent difference within 0.5 miles of a train station)

Brighton (-12.25 per cent), Eastbourne (-5.4 per cent), Hastings (0.32 per cent), Haywards Heath (-28.83 per cent), Three Bridges (-10.89 per cent)