Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
44 minutes ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67

Where is the cheapest place to rent in East Sussex?

New data has revealed where people are spending the most on rent and we’ve taken a look at East Sussex.

By India Wentworth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:05 BST

New government data has looked at the average monthly income vs average monthly rent. From that we can work out what percentage of income is being spent on rent each month.

East Sussex has been broken up into six authorities to reveal where is the most expensive place to live if you’re renting. We can then compare how that rates with the rest of the South East, which was broken up into 69 local authorities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(Average monthly income, average monthly rent, percentage of income going on rent)

Most Popular
Where is the cheapest place to rent in East Sussex? (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Where is the cheapest place to rent in East Sussex? (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Where is the cheapest place to rent in East Sussex? (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

1st - Brighton and Hove - £2,260.70, £1,250, 55.29 per cent (1st for South East)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2nd - Lewes - £2,306.63, £1,025, 44.44 per cent (9th for South East)

3rd - Wealden - £2,213.47, £950, 42.92 per cent (18th for South East)

4th - Eastbourne - £2,217.80, £925, £41.71 per cent (27th for South East)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5th - Hastings - £2,003.73, £800, 39.93 per cent (37th for South East)

6th - Rother - £2,233.83, £825, 36.93 per cent (50th for South East)

The cheapest place in the South East is Folkestone and Hythe (Kent) with 27.26 per cent of income going on rent. Then it was Dover (Kent) with 29.84 per cent, and Basingstoke and Deane (Hampshire) coming in third at 33.06 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking at the South East overall, on average 40.4 per cent of income goes on rent. This was second behind London, which is where 53.6 per cent income was spent on rent.

Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance commissioned the study

Data from Office of National Statistics

More news from East Sussex

South EastLondonKentBrightonHove