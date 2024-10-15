Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Railway Station is an award-winning B&B, and with the addition of a talented chef boasting Rosette experience, has now expanded to include a fine dining restaurant. Could this be the perfect pairing for a winning combination?

The Old Railway Station is located about one and a half miles south of Petworth, West Sussex nestled in the South Downs. After the Railway line closure in 1966 the station building went into disrepair. It was converted into a bed and breakfast in the early 1990s and with the addition of four Pullman Carriages now offers ten en-suite bedrooms for guests, as well as the new option to dine.

Opened in September 2024, the restaurant has already received outstanding feedback, with the beef Wellington becoming a local sensation—one guest even rated it 10+ out of 10! Another remarked, “Once people discover how good the food is, booking a table will be impossible!”

The restaurant’s ethos centres on “Original, Regional, and Seasonal.” The menu features traditional dishes with a modern twist, using locally sourced ingredients that change regularly based on seasonal availability. Almost everything is made fresh, including the bread; however, we hope to soon start making our own ice cream with seasonal flavors of course!

Wild Mushroom Stroganoff served on a bed of wild rice

Currently, meals are served in the charming old waiting room, characterized by its impressive 20-foot ceiling. Soon, the 1906 Pullman Carriage, Princess Ena, will be transformed into a dining car. The waiting room is ideal for a romantic dinner, a gathering with friends, or a private party for up to 20 guests. This month, it will also host a murder mystery event— could it be murder on the Petworth Express?

The Old Railway Station is committed to catering to all dietary needs, with most dishes available as gluten-free and some delightful vegan options; one guest called the vegan Wellington “simply stunning.”

For October, diners can enjoy a special three-course option from the à la carte menu at a reduced price. Reservations are essential due to limited seating. At present, meals are served Tuesday to Saturday, and there may be special offers combining dining with an overnight stay. For updates and promotions, visit their website at www.old-station.co.uk or follow them on social media @theoldrailwaystation.