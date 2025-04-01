We have put together a list of 14 quaint and little known Sussex villages to visit.

Amberley: When it comes to chocolate box villages, Amberley is one of the best. It's a beautiful village, filled with thatched roofs, and it sits in the Arun Valley, at the foot of the South Downs, so the views are glorious. There are wonderful walks, plenty of cycle routes, and a choice of eateries overlooking the river. The village with its duck pond is beautiful in itself but it is also a great starting point for a day out, what with Amberley Village Pottery, Amberley Museum and Amberley Wildbrooks to visit. You won't want to leave!

Ardingly: This charming village in Mid Sussex is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Its small centre has a quintessentially English feel with a traditional village sign marking the site of its original toll-gate. It has won the 'best kept village in Sussex' award many times and the tranquil Ardingly Reservoir is nearby. There's also a surprising amount going on in such a peaceful area. Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden, is just up the road, offering 500 acres of stunning scenery and plants from around the world. People can also see the best of the Sussex countryside, including equestrian displays, at Spring Live! and the South of England Show.

Bramber: Bramber is a beautiful little village with a lot to offer. There is Bramber Castle to visit, wonderful walks along the banks of the River Adur, and the Downs Link to explore on foot or by bike, offering gorgeous countryside views. You can also explore the rich history of the Steyning Line with some incredibly informative history boards.

Felpham: It's been said that Felpham's 'green and pleasant' pastures inspired William Blake's Jerusalem and, walking around the village today, it's easy to see why. With its quaint pubs, leafy village roads and historic church, Felpham is England in a picture postcard – a train ride away from the South Downs and minutes from miles of coastline. Blake is just one of several famous former residents – one name on a list also containing arctic explorers, Olympic fencers and pioneering female pilots – but, with his cottage still standing, he remains its most famous. And, following news that there are plans to restore the building to its 19th century glory, Felpham's future could be just as promising as its past.

Firle: Nestled beneath Firle Beacon on the South Downs, a few miles east of Lewes, the village is mentioned in the Domesday book of 1086, as 'Ferla'. The value of the village is listed as being £44, which was among the highest in Sussex. Firle takes its name from an old English/Anglo-Saxon word fierol meaning overgrown with oak. The manor house, the site on which Firle Place now stands, was occupied from the early 14th century by the 'de Livet' (Levett) family, an ancient Sussex gentry family of Norman descent. The village has a fine example of a traditional Downlands stone pub in The Ram, which has an attractive walled garden. Firle also has a thriving village store. Firle has its own traditional Sussex bonfire society and cricket team and even has its own brewery Burning Sky, which makes traditional barrel aged and seasonal beers. You can sample the beers at The Ram. St Peter's Church has a John Piper stained-glass window in warm colours, depicting Blake's Tree of Life.

Findon: This pretty and easy-to-reach village lies north of Worthing. It offers great pubs, lovely shops, village events, community spirit in abundance and it is the gateway to Cissbury Ring, with links to stunning walks across the South Downs. The views from the top are phenomenal, stretching all the way along the coastline and over Findon itself. The Gun Inn is everything a village pub should be and Findon Manor offers a fabulous afternoon tea. Every September, the village plays host to Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival on Nepcote Green.

Houghton: Houghton lies next to Amberley and Houghton Bridge on the border is the perfect spot for a spot of afternoon tea, lunch or dinner, thanks to Riverside South Downs. Hire a boat or a bike, or simply enjoy a relaxing walk along the banks of the River Arun. There are also some super village pubs where you can relax with a drink and enjoy the views.

Lurgashall: This isolated hamlet near Petworth is the living definition of a hidden gem. With a population of around 600 people, and nestled amongst the winding roads of the South Downs, it can be hard to find if you don't know where to look, but it's absolutely worth it when you do. A gorgeous cricket ground, a unique winery, a village pub, and a beautiful church dating back to the Anglo-Saxons, all make Lurgashall a village out of place and time, a glimpse of old England in the 21st century.

Meads: Meads Village is a quaint area in Eastbourne which, despite being just minutes away from the town centre, is home to its own community and high street. There are several independent businesses along Meads Street, including some hugely popular cafes and pubs. The South Downs serves as the backdrop to the village and a short, but hilly walk, will take you to Beachy Head where you can soak in stunning views for miles. In the opposite direction you’ll find the secluded Italian Gardens, the peaceful Helen Garden and Holywell – a beautiful beach nestled among dramatic cliffs and home to rock pools full of marine life when the tide is low.

Ripe: Laying just north of the South Downs, off the A27, the East Sussex village of Ripe could easily be from a foregone era. A farming village, it was named in the Domesday Book. Before 1066 it was owned by Earl Harold, later to be crowned king, who was killed at The Battle of Hastings. The village has a well stocked store and delicatessen where people can also enjoy a coffee and cake. Ripe was the home of writer Malcolm Lowry, best known for Under the Volcano. He is buried in the churchyard of the charming parish church of St John's. Sadly the village pub The Lamb, has closed but the store offers traditional Sussex ales from Harvey's and Longman breweries.

Rustington is a fabulous village with a very popular shopping centre. It is a village packed with history, which you can explore at Rustington Museum, and lots of famous connections. The seafront is just a short walk away from the village centre and there are cafés and pubs aplenty.

Slindon: Slindon is a beautiful village and with much of it being in the care of the National Trust, it is truly unspoilt. There is so much history to discover here and plenty of places to walk, as it nestles in the foothills of the South Downs. The climb up to Nore Folly is a must, as it offers such incredible panoramic views. In May, you can wander in the woods of the Slindon Estate and soak up the scents of the bluebells. To be fair, walking in the woods at any time of year is a joy!

Southwater: This special village, just south of Horsham, is not chocolate-box pretty but it is pretty remarkable. The now rapidly-expanding village has a number of new-build modern homes – but long ago it was home to dinosaurs. In the 1920s the fossilised bones of an Iguanodon were discovered in clay at the local brickworks which used to dominate the village. Nowadays the find has been immortalised in a sculpture in the village centre. The brickworks themselves led to the creation of a local beauty spot – Southwater Country Park. The park’s three lakes were constructed from the brickworks’ former clay pits and now form the basis of a thriving water sports centre. But that’s not all. The scenic park has a special attraction for children – its own ‘dinosaur island’.

Wisborough Green: Any village which has a cricket ground right in the centre deserves to be up there as one to visit. Situated on the A272 west of Billingshurst, Wisborough Green really is your typical English village with it's village green, pubs – it boasts three The Bat & Ball, The Cricketers Arms and The Three Crowns – a pond and village shop. There are so many lovely walks to, through and from the village it really is one of the most picturesque and scenic villages in West Sussex.

