An East Sussex beauty spot has been named as one of the best UK trails that can be easily reached by public transport.

Outdoor retailer Blacks said it had analysed Google search data, All Trails reviews, and the distance from each walk’s closest rail station to name the UK’s best walks accessible by train.

And The Seven Sisters and Seaford Trail has scooped the top spot.

A Blacks spokesperson said: "Just seven minutes from Seaford train station, the 33.2km out-and-back trail allows hikers to choose the length of their walk, as they can turn back at any time.

"The hike takes visitors across chalk cliffs and offers beautiful coastal views. Reviewers suggest the walk is suitable for most fitness levels, and there are several places along the route to stop for drinks and snacks."

They added: "In second place is the Mam Tor Circular, located in Derbyshire. This moderate, circular route takes visitors up to Mam Tor, one of the most iconic hills in England known as the "Shivering Mountain”. The walk takes an average of 1.5 hours and begins in Hope, Derbyshire, where visitors can visit one of the many cafes and pubs, such as the Cheshire Cheese Inn or the Old Hall Hotel - both of which are dog-friendly.

"Box Hill Circular rounds off the top three, scoring 7.71 out of 10. The 7.6km circular trail is located near Tadworth in Surrey, just 10 minutes from the closest train station, Box Hill & Westhumble, Surrey. The walk has a number of highlights, such as stepping stones, country landscapes, and even farm animals en route."

The full list is: 1, Seven Sisters and Seaford; 2, Mam Tor Circular Hope, Derbyshire; 3, Box Hill Circular, Box Hill & Westhumble, Surrey; 4, Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh Waverley; 5, Whernside and Ribblehead Circular, North Yorkshire; 6, Kent Estuary and Arnside Knott Circular, Cumbria; joint 7, Dover White Cliffs Walk, Kent; joint 7, East Strand, Portrush, County Antrim; 9, Cleveland Way: Scarborough to Filey, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; 10, Ilkley Moor and Cow & Calf Rocks, West Yorkshire.

Calum Jones from Blacks said : “The UK has so many beautiful walking trails, and luckily a lot of them are easily accessible by public transport, meaning you can visit them without taking the car.

“When preparing for a day of walking, it is important to check the weather and pack the correct equipment. If you are planning to spend an entire day walking, the weather may change, so it is important to take waterproof clothing in case of any downpours, as well as base layers that can be added or taken off if the temperature changes.

“If you are travelling to a walking route by train, ensure you prepare for any potential delays or cancellations, and plan an alternative travel option ahead of time.”

1 . Seven Sisters country park Seven Sisters country park Photo: Peter Cripps

2 . Seven Sisters country park Seven Sisters country park Photo: Peter Cripps

3 . jon9272.JPG Cuckmere Haven Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

4 . Seven Sisters country park Seven Sisters country park Photo: Peter Cripps