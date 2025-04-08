Woodland Trust tells us they are one of the last spring flowers to bloom before the woodland canopy closes up and new leaves block out the sunlight. If spring is mild, bluebells respond by flowering earlier.

British bluebells have bell-shaped flowers on one side of stem with cream anthers – not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells or their hybrid, which has wider leaves and flowers arranged in a spiral around the stem.

There are lots of ways to walk in Clapham Wood but I have devised a nice circular walk that makes the best of the bluebells, while adding in some lovely views, too. Please note there are a lot of stiles on this walk!

You can park in the village and walk up to St Mary the Virgin Church, as I did, and see views over to Patching and Angmering Park as you go. Or, you can drive up to use the church car park.

This walk is about three miles, starting at the church. Go through the churchyard and walk around the church to the back.

Go over the stile to enter the field of horses. Please take notice of the sign that asks you not to feed them.

You need to cross the field diagonally to the left to find the next stile. Climb over to enter the wood and follow the path. You should already spot wood anemones and bluebells.

The path leads to another stile which takes you into a field of cows. This time you are aiming almost dead ahead but just slightly to the right to a big metal gate and another small stile. In this area of woodland there are lots of spring flowers and a wide path that is easy to follow.

Keep following the path until you come to an open field.

You will see a path through the woods on your left but carry on past it to follow the path along the line of the fence, with the field to your right.

At the end of the fence, you can turn back into the woods on the left and follow the path to another stile.

I chose to go over the stile and cross the field to the other side but a clear pathway has been made around the field so there is no need to use the stiles, you could just turn left at the first stile and follow the path around the field to the stile on the other side.

You can enjoy the wonder of these ancient woods, the beautiful birdsong and the butterflies, just follow the footpath.

The next stile leads you into another field and you need to cross directly over to the other side to find the next stile. You are now on a wide path going through the wood. You will hear the traffic on Long Furlong on your left.

The footpath brings you out on to Patching Common and here is an opportunity to stop and enjoy the views over to the Monarch's Way and Blackpatch Hill, to Church Hill and Michelgrove Park.

When you have finished, follow the path along the back of the woodland, with the trees on your right, and you will soon see the way back into the wood on your right, taking you back on a different path.

This area tends to have the best bluebells but with that comes a warning stick – to the footpath! Please don't be tempted into the wonder of the blue carpet because these precious plants are protected.

Follow the footpath, which is well signposted. You will come to a junction with another footpath on your right but carry straight on here. Then you come to a big crossroads where you will see both left and right are clearly marked private, so you carry straight on.

This wide path is usually filled with bluebells and primroses and it gives you an opportunity to get some lovely close-up photographs without risking treading on any of the plants.

Continue on past Keeper's Cottage until you come to some steps on your right and a stile into the field. You walk ahead, with the hedge on your left and the rooftops of Clapham in view in the distance.

There is another stile but the gate was wide open, just carry on but with the fence now on your right. Pass another stile and open gate before you reach the end, where you turn left. You pass by another metal gate then turn right into The Street to return to your starting point.

1 . Clapham Wood bluebell walk Reporter Elaine Hammond created this circular bluebell walk into the woods at Clapham, north of Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Clapham Wood bluebell walk You can park in the village and walk up to St Mary the Virgin Church, as I did Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Clapham Wood bluebell walk You will see views over to Patching and Angmering Park as you walk up to the church Photo: Elaine Hammond