Brighton fitness enthusiast says children using new outdoor gym is ‘unfair and irresponsible.’

The outdoor gym in Brighton

A fitness enthusiast has sparked debate after branding the number of children using a new outdoor gym ‘unfair and irresponsible.’

The free-to-use equipment in Preston Park was opened by Brighton and Hove Council in November 2024.

The council said the facilities were aimed at offering ‘ a similar experience to working out in an indoor gym with equipment ranging from calisthenics units to exercise bikes.

It added the equipment was designed to be used by young people and adults 1.4m or taller.

But the outdoor gym has also proved very popular with younger people, with one frustrated user claiming it is ‘flooded’ with children.

Posting on Facebook, the woman said it was even more annoying as the equipment was just metres from the popular children’s playground.

She added: “I live right by Preston Park and every time I go there it is flooded with children who are using it as a play park.

“There’s already a fully equipped play space for kids in the park and I don’t know how to address such a thing, especially around massive groups of parents with the fear of potentially being ganged up on.

“I’d understand if there wasn’t a park for kids but it’s meant for exercise for those who can’t access gyms. What happens when one of the kids breaks it due to misuse?

“It just seems really unfair and irresponsible for the parents to not only allow their kids to use it, but also monopolise the area.”

The anonymous complaint’s comments received a broadly positive response, with one person replying: “I think kids, unfortunately, don’t understand the difference between it and a playground and just run up to it.

“Perhaps you could call on the council to put some signage up to gently let parents know it’s primarily for adults?”

Another commenter added the situation was similar at Wish Park in Hove, claiming they had witnessed children injuring themselves while trying to use the monkey bars.

At the time of the unveiling, councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “Providing opportunities for our residents to stay active and improve their health is a priority for us.

“Therefore, I’m delighted to see that these new outdoor gyms are now up and running. I’d like to thank those who took part in our consultation to help shape the designs and the local instructors who will be helping everyone make the most of the equipment at these free demonstrations.”

However, the father of one 12-year-old girl, said: “Kids have just as much right to use the equipment as everybody else. It is rather patronising to assume they are using it as a glorified playground. My child is a lot more capable on the monkey bars than the average 40-year-old. It is never too early to encourage fitness.”

