Chichester included in top 15 places for relaxing walks, according to data

Chichester, West Sussex.

Tripadvisor reviews were scanned for words such as ‘relaxing’, ‘calm’, ‘peaceful’, and ‘tranquil’.

Of Britain’s most popular cities, Hereford is the number one city in the UK for relaxing walks, with a total of 28.88% index score.

The Weir Garden is the most popular park in the city. It's a garden that sits on the banks of the River Wye, and it boasts a unique combination of features, such as well-manicured lawns, wooded areas, and a garden surrounded by a wall. Based on the reviews on TripAdvisor, visitors can take peaceful strolls alongside the riverbank and bask in the tranquil atmosphere.Ranking second in the study, Bristol achieved an overall index score of 23.72%. Visitors who have explored the city's parks often describe it as 'peaceful', which is the most commonly used term in their reviews. It boasts green spaces, woodlands, and gardens, creating a peaceful atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

At number 15, Chichester was named in the list. Their relaxing walks index percentage was 13.04%, and it’s not surprising that the historically rich city was included.

Whether you prefer a stroll through historic sites or a refreshing walk along the coast, Chichester offers a variety of options to suit every preference. One of the most popular walking routes in Chichester is the Chichester Canal Walk.

This peaceful path follows the historic Chichester Ship Canal, offering walkers a serene journey through lush greenery and tranquil waters. The canal walk is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse yourself in nature's beauty.

Another notable walking destination in Chichester is the South Downs National Park. This expansive parkland offers a myriad of walking trails that showcase the area's stunning natural beauty.