The county boasts many beautiful villages in idyllic settings with pubs, restaurants and shops with bags of character.

The Times newspaper listed 25 it judged to be the prettiest in the UK.

Firle, between Lewes and Eastbourne, made it on to the list.

The Times said: "The village cricket team has been playing on the same pitch since 1758, while the lack of street markings and lights adds to Firle’s slightly 1930s arty aspic feel (several of the Bloomsbury set lived here)."

It added that "the 500-year-old Ram Inn has a handful of very nice bedrooms, all tastefully decorated, and serves top-notch food."

1 . Firle Place Vintage Fair 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Firle Place Vintage Fair 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

