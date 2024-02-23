Five Sussex spring moments not to miss with the National Trust features Petworth

For Petworth, Petworth House and Park’s ne w Spring Festival has been featured in a top five Spring. It’s happening from March 23 to April 14 from 10 am to 5 pm. National Trust Petworth spokesperson wrote: “Petworth is the place to be this spring, when it hosts its first Spring Festival, in acres of Pleasure Gardens swathed in daffodils. Over 50,000 bulbs carpet the grounds in a mouth-watering mix of gold, yellow and cream blooms.