Five Sussex spring moments not to miss with the National Trust features Petworth

The National Trust has released a top five spring moments not to miss, which features Petworth House.
By Henry Bryant
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
The rotunda built in 1766, and daffodils in the park at Petworth House, West Sussex. The Ionic rotunda may have been designed by Matthew Brettingham probably inspired by Vanbrugh's rotundas.The rotunda built in 1766, and daffodils in the park at Petworth House, West Sussex. The Ionic rotunda may have been designed by Matthew Brettingham probably inspired by Vanbrugh's rotundas.
For Petworth, Petworth House and Park’s ne w Spring Festival has been featured in a top five Spring. It’s happening from March 23 to April 14 from 10 am to 5 pm. National Trust Petworth spokesperson wrote: “Petworth is the place to be this spring, when it hosts its first Spring Festival, in acres of Pleasure Gardens swathed in daffodils. Over 50,000 bulbs carpet the grounds in a mouth-watering mix of gold, yellow and cream blooms.

"Pick up a free spring programme for a daffodil map, botanical drawings of the different varieties on display, and a what’s on guide. The Festival launches with a weekend Makers Market selling artisan gifts followed by a spring-themed programme of creative workshops including willow weaving and painting.

“A Festival highlight is a series of free horticultural talks and demonstrations by specialists including BBC Gardener’s World presenter Frances Tophill, in Petworth’s Garden Theatre.”

