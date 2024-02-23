Five Sussex spring moments not to miss with the National Trust features Petworth
For Petworth, Petworth House and Park’s ne w Spring Festival has been featured in a top five Spring. It’s happening from March 23 to April 14 from 10 am to 5 pm. National Trust Petworth spokesperson wrote: “Petworth is the place to be this spring, when it hosts its first Spring Festival, in acres of Pleasure Gardens swathed in daffodils. Over 50,000 bulbs carpet the grounds in a mouth-watering mix of gold, yellow and cream blooms.
"Pick up a free spring programme for a daffodil map, botanical drawings of the different varieties on display, and a what’s on guide. The Festival launches with a weekend Makers Market selling artisan gifts followed by a spring-themed programme of creative workshops including willow weaving and painting.
“A Festival highlight is a series of free horticultural talks and demonstrations by specialists including BBC Gardener’s World presenter Frances Tophill, in Petworth’s Garden Theatre.”