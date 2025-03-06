Here are a variety of walks around Chichester you can join

You must pre-book onto all HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

* Friday 14th March – 10.30am – Minerva Heights Loop

Duration: 1 hr Distance: 2 miles. This walk is suitable for beginners, it is a new path that skirts the edge of the new housing estate out towards Fishbourne, but parts of it are quite rural. It also takes in a part of the Centurion Way. There is a small stretch on the main road taking us back to the Car Park. Max 10 people.

Meet: At the new car park on the left heading north, just past the entrance to Minerva Heights

* Monday 17th March – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.

* Tuesday 18th March – 10.30am – Heyshott to Graffham

Duration: Approx.2.5 hrs. Distance: Approx. 5.5 – 6 miles. This is a circular walk from Heyshott to Graffham and back to Heyshott. The first part of the walk is on footpaths through fields, a small stretch could be muddy in winter, and then a climb onto the South Downs Way at Graffham via the easier sloping route.

Wonderful views from the top and then a descent to Heyshott and refreshments at the Unicorn Pub in Heyshott. Heyshott is a lovely village south of Midhurst and is famous for its association with the 19th century free trader and Liberal MP Richard Cobden. Dogs may have to be on a lead for some of the time.

Meet: Outside the Unicorn Pub in Heyshott. GU29 ODL.

* Wednesday 19th March – 10.30am – Compton to Up Marden

Duration: 2.5 hrs Distance: 6 miles. A good walk along lanes and through woodland and fields. Two up-hills, no stiles. Suitable for people who enjoy a faster paced walk.

Meet: Compton Recreation Ground Car Park

* Wednesday 19th March – 12noon *New day & time* – *Suitable for Beginners* Midhurst Local Social Walk

Duration: 45 mins Distance: 1.5 miles. Various flat walks around Midhurst at a gentle pace passing interesting historic buildings along the way. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HD. Free 2 hr parking at the Grange. A ticket has to be obtained and displayed on your windscreen even for the free 2 hrs. Vehicle reg. is needed for the ticket.

PLEASE NOTE THIS WALK NEEDS TO BE BOOKED WITH THE GRANGE ON 01730 815285.

* Thursday 20th March – 10.30am – Dover Lane, Angmering Park, Tadley Walk

Duration: 2 hrs Distance: 3.8 miles. A walk mixing woodlands and paddocks, through Angmering Park, commencing from the car park at the end of Dover Lane. We start with a gentle rising path through the woods, we exit and walk on the Monarchs Way to a footpath which takes us to the horse racing stables of Suzi Smith, from there we travel on and walk through the paddocks on a fenced pathway, until we drop once more into the woodland and then back to the car park.

Meet: at the car park at the top of Dover Lane, Poling, near Arundel, which is off the A27 eastbound. Dover Lane has a postcode of BN18 9PX. The car park has a what 3 words reference of profile.cheetahs.engulfing

* Thursday 20th March – 10.30am – West Dean and Venus Wood

Duration: 2 hrs. Distance: 4 miles. Ascent: 150m. Woodland walk up to Cocking Down back via the wild daffodills. Meet: Chilgrove - West Dean Woods. SU844151 ( Nearby postcode PO18 0RU ) http://maps.google.com/maps?t=m&z=15&q=50.9295,-0.7993 * Friday 21th March – 10.00am – Counter’s Gate Loop

Duration: 2 hrs 15 mins Distance: 4 miles. A gently paced walk. This path starts adjacent to the road along a wooded path before turning right towards East Dean. We then turn south through Open Wilkins a lovely stretch through woodland before returning on a path adjacent to a road back to the car park. Although the path is high with views it is fairly flat and is mainly through woodland, Max 10 people

Meet: Counters Gate Car Park Goodwood