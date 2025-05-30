Here are a variety of walks around Chichester you can join

You must pre-book onto HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

* Monday 9th June – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* – Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners.

Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.

The RSPB reserve at Pagham Harbour

* Monday 9th June – 10.30am – Walk the England Coast Path - Pagham to RSPB Sidlesham

Duration: Approx. 2 hours Distance: Approx. 5.5 miles. A circular flat walk taking in lovely views of Pagham Harbour. There will be an opportunity for a quick stop at the Information centre, where drinks are sometimes available. No dogs please. It can be uneven under foot and slippery if wet. 1 stile.

Meet: at the far end of Church Lane Pagham, where the road ends.

* Tuesday 10th June – 10.30am - Duncton

Duration: 2-2.5 hours. Distance: 6 miles. Enjoy a beautiful circular walk in the beautiful countryside around Lavington Common and Duncton Mill. The walk also goes along part of the Serpent Trail which ‘snakes’ its way from Haslemere to Petersfield through stunning heathland. The route also takes us past the Cricketers Pub in Duncton, a charming 16th Century coaching inn, and an ideal location for refreshments. Dogs may need to on a lead for some of the time. There are some places which are muddy but most of the walk is on firm paths. There is one stile and one field may have some horses at a distance. There is a small section of road walking, about 5 mins.

Meet: Lavington Common (National Trust Free car park) Post Code: GU28 0QL

The Cricketers or Badgers pubs, are very welcoming to walkers. Richard and Sue would love you to join them there for a post walk drink.

* Tuesday 10th June – 10.30am – Havenstoke Park

Join Us for a Free Walk at Havenstoke Park! Looking to get some fresh air, gentle exercise, and great company? Come along to our FREE community walk—a relaxed and welcoming way to stay active!

Meeting Point: The Pavilion, Havenstoke Park Suitable for all abilities – mobility aids welcome. Walk at your own pace in a friendly, social setting. Finish with a cuppa and a chat! No need to book—just turn up and enjoy! Bring a friend or come and meet new ones.

* Wednesday 11th June – 10.30am - Cocking

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins Distance: 6.5 miles. A lovely ramble along the paths of West Dean woods. A moderately strenuous longer walk with some steep gradients. Will be muddy if it has rained recently. Suitable for people who enjoy a faster paced walk.

Meet: Cocking Hill car park (nearest postcode GU29 0HT)

* Wednesday 11th June – noon *New day & time* – *Suitable for Beginners* Midhurst Local Social Walk

Duration: 45 mins Distance: 1.5 miles. Various flat walks around Midhurst at a gentle pace passing interesting historic buildings along the way.

Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HD.

PLEASE NOTE THIS WALK NEEDS TO BE BOOKED WITH THE GRANGE ON 01730 815285.

* Thursday 12th June – 10.30am – Earnley

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins. Distance: 4.5 miles. This is a gentle walk, over fields and hedgerows to viewpoints over the tidal estuary. Down to the Stilt Pools just inland from the coast (the Stilt Pools are famous for waders) We return over the fields past Earnley Church. The route may be moody and any shingle on the beach slippery.

There are no facilities at Medmerry (the nearest ones are at Bracklesham sea front car park).

Meet: Medmerry RSPB car Park Drover Lane. PO20 7JL

* Thursday 12th June – 10.30am – The Dover, Angmering Park

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins Distance: 5.2 miles. Circular walk to Barpham Hill trig point, taking in spectacular scenery, wooded paths and open farmland, kites and buzzards should be in view. May be 1 stile if a gate is locked.

Meet: the car park can be found at the top of the lane after you have passed the cottages on the right.

* Thursday 12th June –*5.30pm* – *New Walk* – Eartham

Duration: 1 hour 45 mins Distance: 4 miles (however there are many routes through the woodlands so this can be made longer if wanted) Elevation: 154.5m This is a glorious route through Eartham woodland. We start at the car park and head up towards rear of St Marys farm. There is a steepish section descending downwards deeper into the woodland and an equal ascent. This is a slow meander walk/stroll through the woodland with a chance to connect with nature, look around at the flourishing wild garlic, woodland fungi and see what we can see, hear, smell and feel. We will then take our return route along the monarch’s way and ancient roman road heading back towards the car park. There is a lovely pub located nearby if anyone wants to consider a dinner stop or soft drink before heading home.

Meet: Car park is called Eartham Woods car park and is Free.