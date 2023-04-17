In pictures: Clapham Wood bluebells and wood anemones on one of the best bluebell walks in West Sussex

Clapham Wood is abundant with bluebells and wood anemone in spring and it easily accessible from the A27 north of Worthing and the A24 south from Horsham, via Long Furlong, making it one of the most popular places for a bluebell walk in West Sussex.

I followed a three-mile circular walk today, the first day of really warm sunshine for a while, and I found most of the bluebells are starting to flower but it is not yet quite the sea of blue photographers dream of. The wood is still quite muddy but I did the walk in trainers without any problems.

The wood anemones are a fine sight and there are also lots of primroses, too. With the beautiful birdsong, it was a lovely peaceful walk. There are bluebells as far as the eye can see but please stick to the footpaths to protect these beautiful, precious plants.

These are true English bluebells and as such they are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981). This means digging up the plant or bulb in the countryside is prohibited and landowners are prohibited from removing bluebells from their land to sell. The bluebell is under threat locally from habitat destruction, hybridisation with non-native bluebells and the illegal trade of wild-collected bulbs. Bluebells can take years to recover from the damage caused by trampling, and if their leaves are crushed they can be weakened.

