A full-size replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the world is due to visit East Sussex.

A spokesperson for ship’s visit said: “Just over 500 years ago, five ships led by explorer Ferdinand Magellan sailed west from Spain to seek a route around the newly-discovered Americas in the hope of finding an alternative route to the ‘spice islands’ of what is today Indonesia.

"It was long and perilous journey, but Magellan discovered the ‘straits’ – to which he gave his name, that led to the ocean he called ‘Pacifico’, the Pacific…although for several centuries it was referred to as the Sea of Magellan.

"Only one ship, the Nao Victoria, survived and returned to Spain, having completed the first-ever circumnavigation of the world.

The Nao Victoria. Pic: Contributed

"Sadly, Ferdinand didn’t live to accept the fruits of his discoveries. Midway through the journey he was killed during a skirmish with some native warriors. But his name survives, not only the Straits of Magellan but by numerous regions, places, waterways and streets around the world from animal breeds (penguins, birds and dogs), plants (from fuschias to strawberries), and telescopes, galaxies, asteroids and clouds even the first submerged submarine circumnavigation; and the spacecraft that explored Venus."

Magellan’s expedition departed in 1519 with five ships and 245 crew.

Only Victoria survived to complete the circumnavigation and returned to Spain having proved that the earth was round and opened up routes to connect the European, American and Asian continents.

The spokesperson added: "Built at the Andalusian port of Heulva and launched in 1991, the Nao Victoria was the star feature at EXPO92 in Seville, and seen by over 3 million visitors.

"The ship was constructed using the records and techniques of the late 1400’s when the original ship was built.

"In 2004, Nao Victoria departed on a 2-year recreation of the epic first circumnavigation, sailing nearly 27,000 miles, visiting 17 countries on 5 continents. The 20-man crew experienced the same conditions and situations as faced by those on the original journey 500 years earlier, and those experiences have extended and enhanced our knowledge of early maritime exploration."

The visit to Eastbourne is part of a north European for Nao Victoria. She will berth on the Waterfront at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour and open to the public from 10 am until 8 pm daily from Wednesday 18 June until Sunday 22 June, Admission is Adult £8, Child (up to12 years) £4, or a family tickets (2 adults + up to 3 children £20). Tickets may be purchased at the gangway, or in advance online from [email protected] Visit: www.fundacionnaovictoria.org