From tomorrow (Saturday, May 24), RNLI lifeguards will be returning to Camber West, Hastings Pelham, Hastings Pier and Marina St Leonards beaches.

RNLI lifeguards will be on duty everyday over May half term, and then every weekend until July 19, when lifeguards will be on duty everyday over the summer.

Figures reveal that in 2024, RNLI lifeguards saved 15 lives, as well as dealing with over 1,930 incidents and assisting nearly 2,284 people in the south east of England alone, said the RNLI.

Hugh Richardson, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for East Sussex, said: “Our lifeguards have spent the last few weeks going through their inductions and training hard in preparation for the season ahead. They are excited to be returning to beaches, doing what they do best, offering preventative advice and an excellent lifesaving service.

“If you are heading to the beaches in the coming weeks, we strongly advise that you choose a lifeguarded beach. Speak to our lifeguards for advice and information on the local beach environment including tides, sea state and weather conditions.”

He added: ‘It’s important to remember that the water is still cold and we’d ask everyone to be prepared for whatever water activity you have planned by always having a means of calling for

help and checking the weather forecast and local hazard signage to understand local risks.”

Cllr Julia Hilton, Deputy Leader and lead for Tourism at Hastings Borough Council, said: ‘We're pleased to welcome the RNLI lifeguards back to Hastings’ Pelham and Marina beaches from 24 May for the summer season. This highly trained charity provides an invaluable service for Hastings Borough Council by managing beach lifeguarding for us.

‘Their work is really important, not only for water rescues but also for handling beach safety issues like lost children and medical situations, so visitors and residents can enjoy their time at the beach. Please help them by reading the RNLI’s beach safety advice before you visit, so you are aware of the risks when you are in and around the water. Simple safety tips include remembering to only visit a lifeguarded beach and to only swim between the red and yellow flags.”

