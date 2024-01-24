It’s the only city in West Sussex and is it’s county town. Chichester has strong history behind it, and was founded by the Romans in the 1st century AD. The Romans built a fort on the River Lavant to receive supplies from France and named the settlement “Noviomagus”.
Fast forward to now, and it’s a buzzing city that appeals to an older generation and students alike. Here are some of the best sites to see in Chichester, from Chichester Cross to Chichester cathedral. Have you seen them all?
1. Chichester Market Cross
Chichester Market Cross. The Market Cross stands at the centre of Chichester and is believed to have been built in 1501. Bishop Edward Story paid ten pounds to the Mayor of Chichester for the ground on which it was built. Over the years, the Cross has become one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city. Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Chichester Cathedral
Chichester Cathedral, also known as the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, is the seat of the Anglican Bishop of Chichester. They set up shop here in 1075, moving the bishop's head quarters from Selsey. Photo: Henry Bryant
A beautiful natural harbour that provides astounding views. There are also opportunities for walks or boat trips here. Photo: Universal Yachting
The palace is the largest Roman residence north of the Alps, and has an unusually early date of 75 AD, around thirty years after the Roman conquest of Britain. Photo: Fishbourne Roman Palace