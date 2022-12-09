Felpham is a beautiful Sussex beach – and when the tide goes out it reveals a glorious stretch of sand as well as some craggy rocks. Dog walkers were making the most of the blissful scene as noisy seagulls swirled across the landscape on a December afternoon. There was little breeze and the sea was remarkably still. Share your photos of Sussex at: https://submit.nationalworld.com/
VIDEO: Amazing sunset with seagulls circling at low tide on beautiful Sussex beach - December 2022
What could be more perfect than a walk along Felpham Beach, near Bognor Regis at low tide on a late December afternoon at sunset.