Watch as restored Chichester arch is installed after five-year project

The arch at the southern end of Centurion Way, a 9km long path running along the disused railway route from Chichester into the National Park, was taken down in 2015 when its support rotted.

Since then the Centurion Way Local Community Group, Friends of Centurion Way (FOCW), has set about getting it restored and back in place.

The arch was installed in 1995 as the centrepiece of four artworks commissioned to launch the path – the arch, the Road Gang sculptures and amphitheatre to the north and the Primary School hanging sculptures under the Lavant road bridge.

Project leader, Carley Sitwell explains that the the original arch (sculpted in 1995 from the hull of an old minesweeper) was taken down by West Sussex County Council in 2015 when its wooden support rotted.

"Our campaign has funded a commissioned project to reinstate it, marking 30 years since the original installation,” she said.

“Working with Southsea blacksmith, Peter Clutterbuck, who has a number of civic installations to his name, the arch has been rebuilt in galvanised steel for longevity and the figures restored and reimagined to include colour, as well as naming and dating the arch for posterity.”

Julia Smith from the project committee added that the arch is now sited a few metres north of the railway footbridge by Bishop Luffa School, marking the start of the path and welcoming walkers and cyclists to leave the city behind them and set off up this heritage trail to Lavant and the South Downs National Park.

With funds raised, two information boards (at the arch and amphitheatre) should also be installed by May and if time and funds permit, the group has plans to install a resting bench at the arch as well as continuing their community events on the path.

“This project really is a great community project that so many local residents and associations have helped us with, despite all the challenges and costs we have faced along the way,” explains FOCW chair, Ian Swann.

“We have had huge community support to protect the path, and generous support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administered by Chichester District Council and other funders particularly the City Council, Miller Homes, Vistry Homes – using funds available for community projects and heritage art.

"Restoring this arch is about celebrating the path’s heritage and history, enhancing the path for Chichester residents and visitors, and we hope that walkers and cyclists and visitors will admire the arch and be encouraged to travel up the path up to West Dean, soon to be opened up to Cocking, with plans to go all the way to Midhurst!”

The South Downs National Park has also helped FOCW with design and financial support for two information boards and are helping plan a public opening for June. A number of local residents and supporters gathered at the arch on Saturday 15 March for a photoshoot and celebration to mark the arch’s return to Centurion Way.

1 . New arch is installed in Centurion Way, Chichester Celebrating the newly restored Centurion Way arch Photo: contributed

2 . New arch is installed in Centurion Way, Chichester The new-look arch. Photo: Peter Arnold Photo: Peter Arnold

3 . New arch is installed in Centurion Way, Chichester The colourful arch. Photo: Peter Arnold Photo: Peter Arnold