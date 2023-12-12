Why I love Worthing – 'the UK's most underrated coastal break'
Lizzie Frainier wrote in The Times about her one-night break in Worthing as a guest of the new Sleep Eco Hotel. She described the town as a 'cool seaside resort' and 'the UK's most underrated coastal break'.
She made use of the pop-up seafront sauna Fire, Salt & Sea and visited Emporium Worthing, Sage Grocers, Worthing Museum and Colonnade House. Lizzie finished with brunch at Tern on Worthing Pier before taking the train home feeling 'revitalised'.
She also highlighted the Dome Cinema, of course, Heartbreaker cocktail bar, Melon, Crudo and Crab Shack, which was made famous by US-based travel website Far & Wide in its listing two years ago of the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset.
To be fair, Lizzie is not wrong that the view from Sleep 'isn’t postcard-perfect territory' but Worthing does have some beautiful views to offer. Perhaps if she had glanced along Ambrose Place on her walk into town down Portland Road, she may have appreciated it more!
Lizzie concluded that the best way to enjoy Worthing is indoors and for me, that is missing out on the true glory of our town. We are so perfectly placed between the sea and the South Downs, with both within the borough boundary, so we have the best of both worlds to explore on foot.
You can't beat a walk along the prom from East Worthing or Splash Point to Goring, and visitors and residents alike really should not miss that walk up to Cissbury Ring, where panoramic views fill your heart with joy. There's even Ilex Way in Goring if you want a tree-lined walk, as well as beautiful parks to explore.
It was pleasing that Lizzie mentioned a few of Worthing's fabulous independents but far from having to 'seek them out between the bigger chains', the truth is there is a whole host of independent shops in the town centre, selling everything from toys to art and antiques.
Worthing has some wonderful assets – the Pier, the Dome, Royal Arcade, the West End and so much more. Make the most of them.