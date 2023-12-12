Worthing has been lauded as 'the UK's most underrated coastal break' but having lived in the town and loved it for two-thirds of my life, I felt even this high praise did not go far enough.

Lizzie Frainier wrote in The Times about her one-night break in Worthing as a guest of the new Sleep Eco Hotel. She described the town as a 'cool seaside resort' and 'the UK's most underrated coastal break'.

She made use of the pop-up seafront sauna Fire, Salt & Sea and visited Emporium Worthing, Sage Grocers, Worthing Museum and Colonnade House. Lizzie finished with brunch at Tern on Worthing Pier before taking the train home feeling 'revitalised'.

She also highlighted the Dome Cinema, of course, Heartbreaker cocktail bar, Melon, Crudo and Crab Shack, which was made famous by US-based travel website Far & Wide in its listing two years ago of the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset.

To be fair, Lizzie is not wrong that the view from Sleep 'isn’t postcard-perfect territory' but Worthing does have some beautiful views to offer. Perhaps if she had glanced along Ambrose Place on her walk into town down Portland Road, she may have appreciated it more!

Lizzie concluded that the best way to enjoy Worthing is indoors and for me, that is missing out on the true glory of our town. We are so perfectly placed between the sea and the South Downs, with both within the borough boundary, so we have the best of both worlds to explore on foot.

You can't beat a walk along the prom from East Worthing or Splash Point to Goring, and visitors and residents alike really should not miss that walk up to Cissbury Ring, where panoramic views fill your heart with joy. There's even Ilex Way in Goring if you want a tree-lined walk, as well as beautiful parks to explore.

It was pleasing that Lizzie mentioned a few of Worthing's fabulous independents but far from having to 'seek them out between the bigger chains', the truth is there is a whole host of independent shops in the town centre, selling everything from toys to art and antiques.

Worthing has some wonderful assets – the Pier, the Dome, Royal Arcade, the West End and so much more. Make the most of them.

1 . Worthing Worthing has been lauded as 'the UK's most underrated coastal break' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Ambrose Place has the most outstanding examples of Regency architecture in the town Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Worthing Sunny Worthing lives up to its nickname in the summer and people flock to the seafront Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Worthing Worthing has been named among the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset Photo: Elaine Hammond