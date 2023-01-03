PICTURES: Houses for sale in the poshest villages in Sussex

The Telegraph has released a list of the top 54 poshest villages in the UK and four are in Sussex.

The list reveals villages deemed the ‘most desirable’ in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer. Full story here.

The Telegraph said more people are moving to the countryside due to greater flexibility about where to live through working from home, which resulted in the demand for rental homes in the countryside rising since the pandemic. As Sussex is close to London, it is often a location people move out of the city for.

The Telegraph’s list was created based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.

West Sussex had three villages that made the list with an average house price of £1,055,250 – Lurgashall, Lodsworth, and Lickfold.

East Sussex also made the list with Kingston-near-Lewes with an average house price of £792,339.

Looking at Zoopla on January 1 there are no houses for sale in Lodsworth and Lickfold, but there’s a few options of varying prices in the Lurgashall and Kingston-near-Lewes areas…

1. 4-bed detached house, Lurgashall - £1,350,000 - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61650842/?search_identifier=1f3fb78f52964a2b3a93049f04b5de7c - Photo: - Photo Sales

