Poshest places to live in the UK: Four Sussex villages appear on the list

The Telegraph has released a list of the top 54 poshest villages in the UK and four are in Sussex.

The list reveals villages deemed the ‘most desirable’ in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer.

The Telegraph said more people are moving to the countryside due to greater flexibility about where to live through working from home, which resulted in the demand for rental homes in the countryside rising since the pandemic. As Sussex is close to London, it is often a location people move out of the city for.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Poshest places to live in the UK - Sussex villages on the list (Photo: S Robards)

The Telegraph’s list was created based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.

West Sussex had three villages that made the list with an average house price of £1,055,250 – Lurgashall, Lodsworth, and Lickfold.

East Sussex also made the list with Kingston-near-Lewes with an average house price of £792,339.