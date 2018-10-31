Recharge and relax ahead of the festive season

In the run up to Christmas and new year many of us need to stop and recharge.

Counsellor and coach Su Orosa and Sophie McCallum, a yoga teacher, are holding a two day well-being retreat in the tranquil surroundings of Florence House in Seaford on December 5 and 6.

You will be introduced to a combination of bodywork, breathing techniques and meditation as well as the opportunity to reflect and think about any changes you might want to make.

Focussing on the mind-body connection, it will help people start to reflect on what is important to them and think about changes they want to make to their well-being.

Zosh says: “By combining the two disciplines we wanted to offer a new approach to wellbeing, using the physical as a route into the mental.

“Our physical body is often a reflection of our mental and emotional state. Yoga can help open us up to our capacity for renewal, developing awareness and helping us to find peace and

happiness.”

Su sadded: “We wanted to offer people breathing space and an opportunity to take stock. The coaching exercises are a way for people to start exploring their relationship to well-being, to

discover what might have been holding them back and start to set some realistic and achievable intentions.”

Accommodation as well as all meals and refreshments is included (optional arrival the night before).

The retreat is £295 with a 50 per cent deposit to secure your place.

For more information and to book click here



