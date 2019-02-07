Search for Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail venues

It may only be February but organisers of the annual Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail are getting ready for the summer.

The trail will take place between Brighton and Seaford and organisers have already signed up four gardens in Brighton, one in Woodingdean, three in Saltdean, three in Peacehaven, one in Newhaven, three in Seaford and one in Alfriston.

Last summer more than 20 private gardens opened their gates to visitors which meant trail organiser, Geoff Stonebanks, was able to hand over £12,500 to Macmillan Cancer Support last autumn.

He said: “Just think how you could help support this amazing charity by agreeing to open your garden this summer. You don’t need an immaculate or pristine plot. You just need to be an enthusiastic gardener, happy to talk about your garden to visitors and if you fancy serving tea and cakes that’s a real bonus.”

This years’ trail takes place on July 27 and 28 between 11am and 5pm. The gardens also scheduled to open are listed on www.macmillangardentrail.co.uk

If you would you like to open your garden for the trail contact Geoff at geoffstonebanks@gmail.com or call 01323 899296.